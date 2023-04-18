Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 18, 2023
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Player prop bet options for Trae Young and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-110)
|3.5 (+115)
|8.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-200)
- Young's 26.2 points per game are 1.7 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Young averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).
- Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-115)
|5.5 (+120)
|4.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+125)
- Dejounte Murray's 20.5 points per game average is 1.0 point more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Murray has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
