De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 112-99 loss to the Celtics (his previous game) Hunter produced 11 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hunter's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.4 13.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA 18.5 21 18.5 PR -- 19.6 17.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Celtics

Hunter is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.3 per game.

Hunter is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Hunter's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, giving up 23.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 30 11 3 0 1 0 2 4/9/2023 17 14 3 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 3 2 2 1 0 11/16/2022 34 13 4 0 2 0 0

