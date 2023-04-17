The opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are favored (-110) in this game against the Devils (-110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has played 59 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Devils have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Carolina is 14-10 (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

New Jersey has gone 6-4 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-111)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.1 2.6

