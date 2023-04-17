The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils hit the ice Wednesday in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are favored (-115) against the Devils (-105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 41 of 88 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Devils have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of the time).

New Jersey has eight games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 4-4 in those contests.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-111)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.10 2.60

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.