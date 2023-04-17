The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Monday, April 17, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Islanders are the underdog (+145) in this game against the Hurricanes (-175).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 38 of 82 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-8).

The Islanders have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

New York has played with moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-125)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.1 2.5 2.3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.