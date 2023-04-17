Ronald Acuna Jr. and Juan Soto will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth-best in baseball with 23 total home runs.

Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Braves are fourth in MLB with a .274 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.4 runs per game (87 total).

The Braves are third in MLB with a .352 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.326).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Max Fried (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Reds W 7-6 Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals W 10-3 Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bryce Elder Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres - Away Max Fried Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres - Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros - Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros - Home - Cristian Javier

