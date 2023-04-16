How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 22 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.278).
- Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (82 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .359 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.4 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.341).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Wright (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Luis Cessa
|4/12/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Hunter Greene
|4/14/2023
|Royals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
|4/15/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kris Bubic
|4/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Greinke
|4/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryan Weathers
|4/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|4/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Brown
|4/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Framber Valdez
