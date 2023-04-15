On Saturday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Royals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .250.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 45.5% of his games this year (five of 11), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (45.5%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings