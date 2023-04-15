The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks meet in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Atlanta has a 30-20 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game at home, 2.4 more than on the road (117.2). On defense they concede 117.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (118.9).

At home the Hawks are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (24.7).

