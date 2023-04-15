Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Celtics have covered more often than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 35-45-2 mark of the Hawks.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Atlanta's games have (46 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 12-22, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta is the third-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.