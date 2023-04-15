Garrick Higgo is in 46th place, with a score of -3, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a wager on Garrick Higgo at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Higgo has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Higgo's average finish has been 53rd.

Higgo has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Higgo will try to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -5 270 0 12 1 1 $1.2M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Higgo has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Higgo has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Higgo finished 46th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Measuring 7,213 yards, Harbour Town Golf Links is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,295 yards.

Courses that Higgo has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,258 yards, 45 yards longer than the 7,213-yard Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of the field.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open placed him in the 34th percentile.

Higgo shot better than just 12% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Higgo recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Higgo carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of two).

Higgo's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average (5.1).

At that last tournament, Higgo's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Higgo finished the Valero Texas Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Higgo fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Higgo Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Higgo's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.