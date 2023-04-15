Ernie Els is in 34th place, with a score of -4, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a wager on Ernie Els at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ernie Els Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Els has scored under par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Els has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Els' average finish has been 41st.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Els has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 34 -4 138 0 1 0 0 $0

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Els has one top-20 finish in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 40th.

Els has made the cut four times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Els finished 34th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 7,213 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Els will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,266 yards during the past year.

Els' Last Time Out

Els was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 2.5 strokes on the four par-3 holes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 28 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was below average, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

Els was better than only 11% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.62.

Els recorded a birdie or better on two of four par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 0.5.

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Els did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

Els' four birdies or better on the 28 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average (9.1).

In that most recent competition, Els had a bogey or worse on six of 28 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Els finished The Open Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.7 on the four par-5s.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Els finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Els Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Els' performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.