The RBC Heritage is in progress, and after the second round Adam Svensson is in 34th place at -4.

Looking to place a wager on Adam Svensson at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished under par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Svensson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 36 -6 272 1 23 1 3 $3.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Svensson has had an average finish of 30th in his past two appearances at this tournament.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Svensson finished 34th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

The average course Svensson has played in the past year has been 64 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 10th percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the third percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

Svensson shot better than just 8% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Svensson recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Svensson had four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Svensson did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament. The field average was 3.5.

In that most recent outing, Svensson's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Svensson ended the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 5.8.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Svensson fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.