Having dropped three in a row on the road, the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Florida Panthers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Hurricanes' game against the Panthers can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes give up 2.5 goals per game (206 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Hurricanes' 256 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 81 28 43 71 65 44 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 74 35 31 66 62 62 51.4%
Brent Burns 81 16 42 58 51 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 81 17 24 41 48 29 51.5%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 266 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.
  • The Panthers' 284 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 36 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 78 40 68 108 62 37 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 67 22 55 77 37 56 54.7%
Brandon Montour 79 16 57 73 49 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 80 41 31 72 55 34 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 81 31 35 66 37 34 50.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.