Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into a Play-In game in the NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (212.5)
- The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Raptors' .500 mark (41-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 6-point favorite.
- Chicago and its opponents have exceeded the point total 43.9% of the time this season (36 out of 82). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season while the Bulls have a .426 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-27).
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto is putting up 112.9 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, giving up only 111.4 points per game (fourth-best).
- The Raptors rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.9 dimes per contest.
- It's been a tough stretch for the Raptors in terms of three-pointers, as they are amassing just 10.7 made threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and are making just 33.5% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).
- Toronto has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.4% are two-pointers and 25.6% are threes.
Bulls Performance Insights
- Chicago puts up 113.1 points per game and allow 111.8, ranking them 22nd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.
- At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.
- The Bulls are the second-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
- Chicago attempts 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.5% of its makes coming from there.
