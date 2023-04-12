How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder are meeting in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Pelicans Stats Insights
- This season, the Pelicans have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 33-13 overall.
- The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.
- The 114.4 points per game the Pelicans average are just two fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.4).
- When New Orleans scores more than 116.4 points, it is 27-7.
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 25-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank eighth.
- The Thunder score an average of 117.5 points per game, five more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 31-22 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Pelicans are posting 1.1 more points per game (114.9) than they are in away games (113.8).
- When playing at home, New Orleans is allowing 5.1 fewer points per game (109.9) than when playing on the road (115).
- The Pelicans are draining 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.3 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Thunder are averaging more points at home (120.8 per game) than on the road (114.1). And they are giving up less at home (115.6) than away (117.1).
- At home Oklahoma City is giving up 115.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than it is away (117.1).
- The Thunder average 1.8 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (23.5).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.