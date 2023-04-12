Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 60th in slugging.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Arcia has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (58.3%), including three games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
