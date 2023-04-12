After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 60th in slugging.
  • Arcia has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Arcia has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (58.3%), including three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
