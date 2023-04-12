Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .094 with two home runs and five walks.
- In three of 10 games this year, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
