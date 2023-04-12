Braves vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (8-4) versus the Cincinnati Reds (4-6) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on April 12.
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (1-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Hunter Greene for the Cincinnati Reds.
Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Braves Performance Insights
- This season, the Braves have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has not been bigger favorites this season than the -275 moneyline set for this game.
- The Braves have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 58 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Jared Shuster vs Nick Martínez
|April 8
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Wacha
|April 9
|Padres
|L 10-2
|Dylan Dodd vs Seth Lugo
|April 10
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Bryce Elder vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 11
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Kyle Wright vs Luis Cessa
|April 12
|Reds
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Hunter Greene
|April 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brady Singer
|April 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Kris Bubic
|April 16
|@ Royals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zack Greinke
|April 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Ryan Weathers
|April 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.