The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 3-for-5 last time in action, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (54.5%).

In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season, Acuna has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), with two or more runs three times (27.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings