When the (4-5) take on the (7-4) at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:20 PM ET, Luis Cessa will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 2).

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +195. A 9-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Braves and Reds game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-250), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Reds the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +195 moneyline listed for this contest.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

