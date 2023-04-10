The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will visit the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) on Monday, with the Hurricanes coming off a defeat and the Senators off a win.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO as the Hurricanes play the Senators.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Hurricanes vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/4/2023 Hurricanes Senators 3-2 (F/OT) CAR
2/24/2023 Hurricanes Senators 4-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have allowed 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
  • The Hurricanes rank 19th in the league with 250 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 22 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 79 28 41 69 64 43 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 72 35 31 66 60 60 51.4%
Brent Burns 79 14 42 56 49 54 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 79 16 23 39 47 28 52.1%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators have given up 264 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • The Senators have 253 goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 76 37 49 86 62 58 41.1%
Brady Tkachuk 80 35 45 80 50 30 48.3%
Claude Giroux 80 32 42 74 32 51 58.7%
Alex DeBrincat 80 27 39 66 38 44 52.6%
Drake Batherson 80 22 39 61 38 38 34.2%

