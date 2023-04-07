Following one round of play at the 2023 Masters Tournament, Jon Rahm is in the lead (-7). Watch the second round from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

How to Watch the 2023 Masters Tournament

Start Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards

Par 72/7,545 yards Thursday TV: ESPN

ESPN Friday TV: ESPN

ESPN Saturday TV: CBS

CBS Sunday TV: CBS

Masters Tournament Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Jon Rahm 1st -7 65 Viktor Hovland 1st -7 65 Brooks Koepka 1st -7 65 Cameron Young 4th -5 67 Jason Day 4th -5 67

Masters Tournament Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 10:18 AM ET Will Zalatoris (/MC) 1:18 PM ET Justin Thomas (-2/17th), Jon Rahm (-7/1st), Cameron Young (-5/4th) 9:48 AM ET Matthew Fitzpatrick (-2/17th), Collin Morikawa (-3/13th) 11:06 AM ET Kevin Na (+4/MC) 10:24 AM ET Tommy Fleetwood (E/37th), Tony Finau (-3/13th), Jordan Spieth (-3/13th) 10:00 AM ET Sam Bennett (-4/6th), Scottie Scheffler (-4/6th), Max Homa (-1/26th) 1:30 PM ET Sung-Jae Im (-1/26th), Hideki Matsuyama (-1/26th), Cameron Smith (-2/17th) 12:54 PM ET Xander Schauffele (-4/6th), Viktor Hovland (-7/1st), Tiger Woods (+2/54th) 9:36 AM ET Dustin Johnson (-1/26th), Corey Conners (+1/45th), Justin Rose (-3/13th) 10:36 AM ET Mike Weir (E/37th)

