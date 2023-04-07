Hawks vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.
Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-9.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Out of Atlanta's 80 games with a set total, 45 have hit the over (56.2%).
- The Hawks are 36-44-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has been the favorite in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Hawks have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Hawks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|118.3
|233
|117.9
|228.6
|233.5
|76ers
|0
|0%
|114.7
|233
|110.7
|228.6
|224.1
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- Atlanta owns an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.450) as it does in road games.
- The Hawks record 7.6 more points per game (118.3) than the 76ers allow (110.7).
- When Atlanta totals more than 110.7 points, it is 33-27 against the spread and 39-21 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|36-44
|6-3
|45-35
|76ers
|46-34
|1-0
|45-35
Hawks vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Hawks
|76ers
|118.3
|114.7
|3
|14
|33-27
|25-7
|39-21
|30-2
|117.9
|110.7
|24
|3
|23-10
|40-18
|25-8
|42-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.