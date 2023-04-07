The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -9.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Out of Atlanta's 80 games with a set total, 45 have hit the over (56.2%).

The Hawks are 36-44-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Hawks have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs 76ers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 0 0% 118.3 233 117.9 228.6 233.5 76ers 0 0% 114.7 233 110.7 228.6 224.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Hawks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Atlanta owns an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.450) as it does in road games.

The Hawks record 7.6 more points per game (118.3) than the 76ers allow (110.7).

When Atlanta totals more than 110.7 points, it is 33-27 against the spread and 39-21 overall.

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Hawks and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 36-44 6-3 45-35 76ers 46-34 1-0 45-35

Hawks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks 76ers 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.7 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 33-27 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-7 39-21 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-2 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.7 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 23-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 40-18 25-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 42-16

