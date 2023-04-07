The Philadelphia 76ers (52-28), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Hawks (41-39).

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Hawks have a +35 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (third in the league) and allowing 117.9 (24th in the NBA).

The 76ers' +320 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of putting up 114.7 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 110.7 per contest (third in league).

The teams average 233 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 7.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-42-3 ATS record so far this year.

Philadelphia has covered 46 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.

Hawks and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +35000 +11000 -309 76ers +900 +450 -20000

