2023 Masters Tournament Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, April 6, competitors will tackle the par-72, 7,545-yard course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, with a purse of $15M to be had. Scottie Scheffler claimed the top spot the last time out at this tournament.
How to Watch the 2023 Masters Tournament
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards
- TV: ESPN
Masters Tournament Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Scottie Scheffler
|1st
|Rory McIlroy
|2nd
|Jon Rahm
|3rd
|Patrick Cantlay
|4th
|Max Homa
|5th
Masters Tournament Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|10:42 AM ET
|Jon Rahm, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
|2:00 PM ET
|Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth
|10:54 AM ET
|Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Sung-Jae Im
|1:24 PM ET
|Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa
|1:12 PM ET
|Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
|10:18 AM ET
|Viktor Hovland, Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele
|10:30 AM ET
|Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
|1:36 PM ET
|Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa
|11:54 AM ET
|Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
|10:06 AM ET
|Abraham Ancer, Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk
