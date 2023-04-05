Dejounte Murray and Kristaps Porzingis are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) take on the Washington Wizards (34-45) at State Farm Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Trae Young, Porzingis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hawks' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Hawks defeated the Bulls 123-105. With 26 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bogdan Bogdanovic 26 4 5 0 0 5 Saddiq Bey 18 4 4 1 0 2 Dejounte Murray 17 3 9 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hawks Players to Watch

Young posts 26.2 points and 9.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Murray is posting 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela leads the Hawks at 11.2 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 12 points. He is fifth in the league in rebounding.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

John Collins puts up 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 18.5 2.4 8.1 0.5 0 1.5 Clint Capela 12.4 11.9 1.2 0.7 1 0 Dejounte Murray 15.7 3.6 6.1 1 0.1 0.6 Onyeka Okongwu 14 6.8 0.7 0.6 2.1 0.1 John Collins 14.1 6.1 1.5 0.5 0.6 1.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.