The Washington Wizards (34-45) visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five straight road games. The Hawks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -10.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 44 of Atlanta's 79 games with a set total.

The Hawks' ATS record is 35-44-0 this season.

This season, Atlanta has won 27 out of the 45 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.

Hawks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 0 0% 118.1 231.3 117.9 232.1 233.5 Wizards 0 0% 113.2 231.3 114.2 232.1 225.9

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

The Hawks have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

When playing at home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (17-22-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-22-0).

The Hawks record 118.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 114.2 the Wizards allow.

Atlanta has a 28-22 record against the spread and a 33-17 record overall when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 35-44 2-2 44-35 Wizards 38-40 3-1 42-37

Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Wizards 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 28-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-9 33-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-10 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 23-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-24 25-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-25

