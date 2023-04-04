Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Harris II had a hit 84 times last year in 118 games (71.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He took the pitcher deep in 15.3% of his games last season (118 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II picked up an RBI in 45 of 118 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 50.8% of his 118 games last season, he scored a run (60 times). He had 14 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 60 .274 AVG .317 .310 OBP .363 .411 SLG .603 16 XBH 33 4 HR 15 21 RBI 43 52/6 K/BB 55/15 11 SB 9 Home Away 56 GP 62 37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%) 11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%) 25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)