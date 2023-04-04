John Collins and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Collins, in his most recent action, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 132-130 win over the Mavericks.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 13.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 6.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA 19.5 20.6 21.3 PR 18.5 19.4 19.8 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.7



John Collins Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are seventh in the league, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

Giving up 43 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 26.1 assists per game, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 28th in the league, giving up 13.2 makes per contest.

John Collins vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 36 11 9 0 1 1 2 12/21/2022 21 4 7 0 0 0 1

