The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Chicago Bulls (38-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 234.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 42 of 78 games this season.

Atlanta's matchups this season have a 236.1-point average over/under, 1.6 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta is 34-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 21 26.9% 113.6 231.7 112.2 230.3 228.1 Hawks 42 53.8% 118.1 231.7 118.1 230.3 233.5

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Hawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.436) at home (17-22-0 record) and on the road (17-22-0).

The Hawks put up 5.9 more points per game (118.1) than the Bulls give up to opponents (112.2).

Atlanta is 29-27 against the spread and 35-21 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 41-37 12-11 35-43 Hawks 34-44 8-7 43-35

Hawks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Hawks 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 118.1 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 22-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-27 20-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-21 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 37-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-8 36-22 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-6

