Hawks vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The Atlanta Hawks (39-39), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the Chicago Bulls (38-40).
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Hawks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bulls (-4.5)
|232.5
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-4.5)
|232.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Bulls (-3.5)
|235
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Bulls (-3.5)
|-
|-160
|+140
Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Bulls' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
- The Hawks put up 118.1 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 118.1 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -1 scoring differential.
- These two teams are scoring 231.7 points per game between them, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 230.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Chicago has put together a 39-38-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has won 33 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 45 times.
Hawks and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+30000
|+9000
|-105
|Bulls
|+100000
|+25000
|+235
