Steven Matz will aim to shut down Austin Riley and company when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves ranked second in Major League Baseball with 243 home runs.

Fueled by 552 extra-base hits, the Braves led MLB with a .443 slugging percentage last season.

Atlanta's .253 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.

The Braves had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.

Atlanta had a 9.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.45 last year, fifth-best in baseball.

Atlanta pitchers had a 1.190 WHIP last season, seventh-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Max Fried Patrick Corbin 4/1/2023 Nationals W 7-1 Away Spencer Strider Josiah Gray 4/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals - Away Dylan Dodd Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Bryce Elder Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres - Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres - Home - Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo

