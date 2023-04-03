Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)
- Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna got a hit in 61.4% of his 127 games last year, with multiple hits in 18.1% of those games.
- He homered in 20 of 127 games in 2022 (15.7%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna drove in a run in 37 of 127 games last season (29.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 45 of 127 games last year (35.4%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.417
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|29
|56/16
|K/BB
|66/15
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|38 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (63.5%)
|10 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|21 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (38.1%)
|9 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (17.5%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Woodford makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 26-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP, compiling a 4-0 record.
