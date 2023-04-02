Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)
- Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- In 70.3% of his games last season (45 of 64), Albies got a base hit, and in 14 of those games (21.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies drove in a run in 21 games last year out 64 (32.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in 30 of 64 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.322
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|26 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|8 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|15 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|14 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gore makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 24-year-old lefty last appeared Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he came on in relief and went 1 1/3 innings.
- In his 16 appearances last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP, putting together a 4-4 record.
