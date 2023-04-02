Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 124-107 loss to the Nets (his most recent action) Okongwu produced 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Okongwu's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 14.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.9 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 18.1 22.9 PR 17.5 17.1 22.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Onyeka Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.1 per contest.

Okongwu's Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.5 points per game, the Mavericks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.7 assists per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 25 11 5 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okongwu or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.