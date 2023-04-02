The Atlanta Hawks (38-39) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Hawks lost 124-107 to the Nets on Friday. In the Hawks' loss, Dejounte Murray led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding five rebounds and five assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 15.4 4.3 1.4

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Questionable (Knee)

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Hawks Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Hawks put up are only 4.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (113.5).

When Atlanta scores more than 113.5 points, it is 33-20.

The Hawks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 122.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.8 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Atlanta knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (11.9).

The Hawks' 115 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 246

