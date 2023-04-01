The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will have Nicolai Hojgaard as part of the field in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2, up against the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Hojgaard at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hojgaard has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hojgaard has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 28 -11 277 0 2 1 1 $449,856

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hojgaard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,393 yards, 45 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 91st percentile of the field.

Hojgaard was better than 97% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.59.

Hojgaard recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hojgaard had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Hojgaard carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that last tournament, Hojgaard's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Hojgaard ended the Corales Puntacana Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with 12 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hojgaard finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

