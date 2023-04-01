Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Matt Olson (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)
- Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Olson had a base hit in 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%), with more than one hit in 39 of those contests (23.5%).
- Including the 166 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 34 of them (20.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson drove in a run in 64 games last year out of 166 (38.6%), including multiple RBIs in 16.9% of those games (28 times) and three or more RBIs on 12 occasions..
- He came around to score in 75 of his 166 games a year ago (45.2%), with two or more runs scored 15 times (9.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.230
|AVG
|.250
|.334
|OBP
|.327
|.459
|SLG
|.494
|36
|XBH
|42
|16
|HR
|18
|47
|RBI
|56
|101/45
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|49 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|20 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|38 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|16 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|18 (21.7%)
|33 (39.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (37.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gray makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In 28 games last season he put together a 7-10 record and had a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP.
