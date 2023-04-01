Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-9) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (30-40-6) at Bell Centre on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have lost three games in a row.
The Hurricanes' offense has put up 26 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 31 goals. A total of 23 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in two power-play goals (8.7%). They are 4-5-1 in those games.
Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-260)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.2)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have gone 12-9-21 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 47-18-9.
- Carolina is 19-4-6 (44 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- The six times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).
- Carolina has finished 3-6-3 in the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (registering nine points).
- The Hurricanes are 42-4-5 in the 51 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 89 points).
- In the 19 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 34 points after finishing 17-2-0.
- When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 38-16-4 (80 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-2-3 to record 17 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|16th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|2.82
|26th
|2nd
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|3rd
|34.7
|Shots
|27.5
|30th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|20th
|20.4%
|Power Play %
|17.4%
|28th
|2nd
|83.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
