How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
The Hurricanes-Canadiens game can be seen on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/7/2023
|Canadiens
|Hurricanes
|4-3 (F/SO) CAR
|2/16/2023
|Hurricanes
|Canadiens
|6-2 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|74
|27
|41
|68
|59
|41
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|67
|33
|31
|64
|57
|55
|51.6%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|74
|14
|40
|54
|47
|48
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|67
|12
|26
|38
|50
|29
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (279 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|76
|23
|38
|61
|47
|39
|47.4%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Mike Hoffman
|62
|13
|20
|33
|38
|18
|60%
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
