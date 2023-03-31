Trae Young will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Brooklyn Nets.

Young, in his previous game (March 28 win against the Cavaliers) posted 16 points and 10 assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.5 25.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.2 Assists 9.5 10.0 9.2 PRA 38.5 39.5 37.9 PR 28.5 29.5 28.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Trae Young Insights vs. the Nets

Young is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.3 per game.

Young is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6.

The Nets are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets are 25th in the league, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 23.3 per game, third in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 34 34 3 8 1 0 2 12/9/2022 37 33 0 9 2 1 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.