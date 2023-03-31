A place in the NCAA Tournament National Championship is on the table, as the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) meet in the Final Four on Friday at 9:30 PM at American Airlines Center (airing on ESPN).

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes' 87.6 points per game are 36.5 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks give up.

When it scores more than 51.1 points, Iowa is 23-6.

South Carolina's record is 29-0 when it allows fewer than 87.6 points.

The Gamecocks average 9.6 more points per game (80.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.9).

South Carolina has a 24-0 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

When Iowa allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 18-0.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes concede defensively.

The Hawkeyes' 51.2 shooting percentage from the field is 19.5 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

