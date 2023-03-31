Friday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) matching up at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

The Gamecocks came out on top in their most recent matchup 86-75 against Maryland on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Gamecocks have 17 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

South Carolina Performance Insights