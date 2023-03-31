Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) squaring off at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

The Gamecocks are coming off of an 86-75 victory over Maryland in their last outing on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season on November 20, when they took down the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.

The Gamecocks have 17 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win this season came in an 86-85 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 13-6 (.684%) -- the fifth-most wins.

Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +1061 scoring differential, topping opponents by 29.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 51.1 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

In conference tilts, South Carolina averages fewer points per contest (80.0) than its overall average (80.5).

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (77.2).

At home, South Carolina is giving up 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than in road games (54.2).

The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 75.0 points a contest compared to the 80.5 they've averaged this season.

