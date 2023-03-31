Onyeka Okongwu Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Nets - March 31
Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Below, we dig into Okongwu's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.
Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Nets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.8
|13.4
|Rebounds
|7.5
|7.2
|8.1
|Assists
|--
|1
|0.9
|PRA
|--
|18
|22.4
|PR
|17.5
|17
|21.5
Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Nets
- Okongwu has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made four per game, which account for 6.5% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nets are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 112.8 points per game.
- On the glass, the Nets have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.3 per game.
Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/26/2023
|28
|10
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12/28/2022
|37
|18
|13
|1
|0
|3
|0
|12/9/2022
|19
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
