The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) and the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) are slated to play on Friday at Barclays Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Trae Young is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Young, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks topped the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 120-118. Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in five assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 29 4 5 2 0 3 Onyeka Okongwu 21 9 0 0 3 0 Trae Young 16 1 10 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hawks Players to Watch

Murray averages 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela leads his team in rebounds per contest (11.2), and also puts up 12.1 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 9.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 64.5% from the field (sixth in NBA).

John Collins averages 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25.5 3.2 9.2 0.7 0 2.6 Clint Capela 12.1 11.7 1.1 0.5 1.3 0 Onyeka Okongwu 13.4 8.1 0.9 0.9 1.7 0 Dejounte Murray 13.5 3.7 5.6 1.2 0.1 0.6 John Collins 13.3 6.1 1.7 0.5 0.6 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.