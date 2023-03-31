How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (41-35) face the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at Barclays Center on March 31, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 27-18 overall.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
- The Hawks score 5.2 more points per game (118) than the Nets give up (112.8).
- Atlanta is 34-21 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are putting up 118.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 117.4 points per contest.
- At home, Atlanta is giving up 2.5 fewer points per game (116.6) than in away games (119.1).
- When playing at home, the Hawks are making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (10.6) than in away games (10.9). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (36.4%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Hamstring/Groin
