Hawks vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (41-35) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) meet at Barclays Center on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE. The matchup has no set line. The point total for the matchup is 241.5.
Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|241.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 29 games this season that have had more than 241.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Atlanta's games this season is 235.9 points, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 34-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won 12 of its 33 games, or 36.4%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hawks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|17
|22.4%
|113.5
|231.5
|112.8
|230.6
|226.7
|Hawks
|29
|38.2%
|118
|231.5
|117.8
|230.6
|233.3
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
- Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.447) at home (17-21-0 record) and away (17-21-0) this year.
- The Hawks score an average of 118 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Nets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Atlanta is 29-26 against the spread and 34-21 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|40-36
|0-0
|35-41
|Hawks
|34-42
|0-0
|42-34
Hawks vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nets
|Hawks
|113.5
|118
|18
|4
|19-9
|29-26
|21-7
|34-21
|112.8
|117.8
|12
|24
|32-20
|22-8
|36-16
|24-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.