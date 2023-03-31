Clint Capela Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Nets - March 31
The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
In this article, we look at Capela's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Nets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.1
|12.1
|Rebounds
|11.5
|11.2
|11.7
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|1.1
|PRA
|23.5
|24.2
|24.9
|PR
|22.5
|23.3
|23.8
Clint Capela Insights vs. the Nets
- Capela is responsible for attempting 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.
- Capela's Hawks average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Nets have conceded 112.8 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.
- The Nets allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked third in the league, allowing 23.3 per game.
Clint Capela vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/26/2023
|19
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12/9/2022
|29
|15
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
